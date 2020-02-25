Water main break slows down traffic in Miami-Dade’s Westchester area
Police: Three lanes closed on Bird Road
A water main break is affecting eastbound traffic on Bird Road in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester area.
According to Miami-Dade Water & Sewer officials, three Bird Road eastbound lanes are closed between Southwest 87th and 88th avenues.
Miami-Dade police officers have one eastbound lane on Bird Road open to traffic.
#TrafficAlert - Three eastbound lanes on Bird Road are closed between Southwest 87-88 avenues as WASD crews repair a broken water main. One lane remains open to traffic. Commuters may want to avoid the area until repairs are completed. pic.twitter.com/mxB8FiusPy— Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) February 25, 2020
