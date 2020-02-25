Water main break slows down traffic in Miami-Dade’s Westchester area

A water main break is affecting eastbound traffic on Bird Road in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester area.

A water main break flooded an area of Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon. (SKY 10)

According to Miami-Dade Water & Sewer officials, three Bird Road eastbound lanes are closed between Southwest 87th and 88th avenues.

Miami-Dade police officers have one eastbound lane on Bird Road open to traffic.

There was a water main break Jan. 28 near the intersection of Bird Road and 84th Avenue. (WPLG)