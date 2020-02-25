80ºF

Water main break slows down traffic in Miami-Dade’s Westchester area

Police: Three lanes closed on Bird Road

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

A water main break caused flooding near Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon.
A water main break is affecting eastbound traffic on Bird Road in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester area.

A water main break flooded an area of Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Miami-Dade Water & Sewer officials, three Bird Road eastbound lanes are closed between Southwest 87th and 88th avenues.

Miami-Dade police officers have one eastbound lane on Bird Road open to traffic.

There was a water main break Jan. 28 near the intersection of Bird Road and 84th Avenue.
