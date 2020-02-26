Man climbs to McDonald’s restaurant roof in Miami-Dade, throws hammer

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Officers brought out a drone. There were heavily armed members of the special weapons and tactics teams and paramedics. McDonald’s employees reported Wednesday morning there was a man on the roof of the restaurant near North Miami.

Officers asked workers to evacuate the restaurant about 5 a.m. at 11899 NW 7th Ave., west of Interstate 95 and Barry University in Miami Shores.

“He was like, 'Can I get a match, I guess? And he was like, talking to himself,” Anna Monroe, a McDonald’s employee, said outside of the restaurant. “I don’t know what he needed it for and then he had thrown a hammer off the roof. He was acting crazy.”

After failed attempts to convince the man to come down, officers used a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck’s ladder to arrest the unidentified man, who will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Employees said the manager went up to the roof to investigate when the restaurant’s electrical equipment started to malfunction during breakfast preparations.