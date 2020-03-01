2 killed in early morning motorcycle crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two people are dead after a violent crash in Pembroke Park.

Local 10 Executive Producer Lisa Hendry witnessed the fiery aftermath and recorded on her cell phone the moments bystanders rushed over to help.

This happened near the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and SW 40th Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said one of the people involved in the crash was making a U-turn and the two motorcycles crashed.

The man on the Harley is part of the ‘Kingz of the South’ motorcycle club. The club was having its annual event in South Florida, and members were on their way back to their hotels and homes when they lost one of their own in this crash.

A debris field was seen along the street as investigators took pictures and worked to find out how this happened. Family identified one of the people who died as Michael McKenzie.

The other man on the Harley was Oscar Boatwright, according to his brother. Stay with Local 10 on-air and online for developing details.