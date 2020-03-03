Amid coronavirus spread, students participate in emergency drill in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Tuesday was “Disaster Day” for some Florida Atlantic University students in Coconut Creek.

Dozens of students ran out of a bus. They were wearing face masks, as they pretended to be patients. Some of them fell down. Others cried out for help. Physicians in training rushed to their aid. The COVID-19 contagion simulation was part of an emergency drill.

Dr. Patrick Hughes, a member of FAU’s emergency medicine faculty, worked with FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine students saying it was important to be prepared. The scenarios also included a mock cruise ship port, a shooting and a bombing.

“I don’t think there is any better training,” said Daniel Parks, a third-year resident physician at FAU.