Family seeks to keep woman accused of killing 21-year-old behind bars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Dozens of family members and friends of 21-year-old Daniela Taberes gathered inside a Broward County courtroom Wednesday to learn if the woman accused of killing her would be granted bond.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, was wearing a red jumpsuit in court as her attorneys argued that she is entitled to a bond now that the state has changed her charge from second-degree murder to manslaughter.

Coral Springs police said Serrano fatally shot Taberes in late November outside of her home after Taberes offered to drive the woman home following a night of drinking at World of Beer.

Serrano claims she was intoxicated and blacked out.

She said she woke up the following morning to find Taberes’ body lying in her driveway.

According to police, Serrano deleted Ring camera footage and washed her clothes before calling 911.

A judge ordered the defense to disclose all of Serrano’s financial documents and show proof that she has a place to stay if she is granted bail.

Serrano will be back in court March 12, at which time the judge is expected to decide whether she will be released ahead of her trial.