Police find bullet casings, investigate shooting in North Miami
No reported injuries after possible shooting
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami Police responded to a call of a shooting near a basketball court.
Officers found bullet casings at Cagni Park early Wednesday evening.
Police said they did not find anyone injured.
A witness told Local 10 News a nearby school with night classes was briefly put on alert while police were investigating.
Authorities did not locate a gunman.
