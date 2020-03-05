76ºF

Police find bullet casings, investigate shooting in North Miami

No reported injuries after possible shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police in North Miami investigate a report of shots fired near a basketball court.
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami Police responded to a call of a shooting near a basketball court.

Officers found bullet casings at Cagni Park early Wednesday evening.

Police said they did not find anyone injured.

A witness told Local 10 News a nearby school with night classes was briefly put on alert while police were investigating.

Authorities did not locate a gunman.

