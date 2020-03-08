This Week in South Florida Podcast - March 8, 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney, Reporter Glenna Milberg and their guests discuss ongoing concerns over coronavirus and its impact on South Florida, as well as the results from Super Tuesday and what it means for the upcoming Democratic Primary Election.

Guests on this week’s TWISF podcast include Rick Scott, Nancy Ancrum, Rafael Yaniz, Aileen Marty and Jose Castro.

