Inmates denied visits at Miami-Dade County jails to reduce COVID-19 pandemic’s impact

MIAMI – Inmates in Miami-Dade County will not be able to see their loved ones starting Thursday, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department announced.

The temporary measure to prevent the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t apply to essential professional visitation, which will be allowed through an under-glass partition area.

“We have no known cases of COVID-19 within our facilities,” said Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the department.

Diasgranados added attorneys will need to be screened for symptoms of the deadly disease such as a fever or cough and for recent travel history.

Attorneys who have traveled to China, South Korea or Italy or who have recently been in a cruise ship will not be allowed in, Diasgranados said.

“MDCR will continue to closely monitor the situation daily to help protect the health of inmates, visitors, volunteers, and our employees,” Diasgranados said.