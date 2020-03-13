COVID-19 precautions: Broward College suspends classes starting Saturday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward College announced on Thursday classes will be suspended starting Saturday.

Students will be expected to return to class March 22, according to the college’s statement.

Staff and faculty still need to respond to work as the public college prepares to start online classes March 23.

Here is the college’s statement:

In response to the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida and in particular Broward County, Broward College will transition its spring courses to remote instruction. Staff and faculty will continue to report to their regular work location to ensure the continuation of services to students throughout the entirety of the spring semester. The College is not closing.

Course instruction will be suspended for students effective Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22, with the exception of any field experience courses (i.e., health science clinicals, teacher education) and law enforcement academies. During this week, the College will be focused on ensuring that a transition to remote instruction successfully supports student learning. Additionally, the College recognizes that a limited number of courses are not adaptable to remote instruction. Decisions about those courses will be made in collaboration with our faculty and administrators during that week. All other College operations will continue during the instructional suspension.

Spring term courses that are in being placed-shifted to remote instruction will be in effect on Monday, March 23. At this time, we anticipate delivering summer session courses as originally planned.

While we have taken every precaution necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus on our campuses and centers, the decision to transition to remote instruction follows extensive consultation with local and state officials to ensure we provide a healthy and safe environment for our students and employees.

Broward College is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for our students and employees. We are closely monitoring the current outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and following recommendations and guidelines from state and local health departments, the Florida Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Travel Precautions:

Following guidance from the Florida Department of Education, Broward College is taking additional precautions and requesting that students and employees who have traveled to Europe (see list), China, Iran, South Korea, and Japan self-isolate and not come back to their campus or work location for 14 days after their return.

The Florida Department of Health has extended its guidelines to include individuals who recently have been on a cruise or traveled through Port Everglades.

Please note the following updates to the self-isolation protocol.

If you (1) recently visited one of these countries, (2) returned from a cruise, (3) traveled through Port Everglades, or (4) were exposed to someone with symptoms, we request that you self-isolate for 14 days and notify the College by email per the self-isolation protocol below.

Self-Isolation Protocol

Students – If you think you may have been exposed to coronavirus through recent travel or through someone who had symptoms and need to self-isolate, please send an email to StudentTravel@broward.edu. It is also very important, that you contact each of your professors directly to make arrangements to complete all of your assignments and meet the academic requirements for courses in which you are currently enrolled.

Employees – If you think you may have been exposed to coronavirus through recent travel or through someone who had symptoms and need to self-isolate, please email EmployeeTravel@broward.edu. You are also required to contact your immediate supervisor.

Students & Employees – If you self-isolated for 14 days, had no symptoms during isolation, and did not come in contact with anyone who had symptoms, you may return to normal activities.

Broward College Safety Measures:

Other Travel

All college-sponsored international travel has been canceled until further notice. All college-sponsored domestic air travel scheduled in the next 30-days has been canceled.

College-sponsored travel by motor vehicle will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the trip coordinator and their supervisor.

Students, who are scheduled to participate in a college-sponsored trip, should contact the College coordinator (i.e., athletic coach, club advisor) for more information. This includes, but is not limited to, academic competitions, athletic events, conferences, and study abroad programs for the summer term. For additional information on the status of other Broward College Study Abroad programs visit: Broward.edu/international/studyabroad.

Students and employees are highly encouraged to avoid personal air travel.

Response Team

A cross-functional team will continue to monitor developments and make decisions to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our students and employees. College officials are in contact with local and state authorities leading the response on COVID-19.

Prevention

The College has in place measures to limit the spread of infections. These steps began with thorough cleaning of restrooms, classrooms, common areas, and floors during the spring break. There is also daily disinfecting of doorknobs, push bars, and railings and monitoring and refilling of hand sanitizer stations. Posters on how to stop the spread of germs have been installed in restrooms, and a COVID-19 factsheet has been installed in common areas.

Update Contact Information

Communications to students and staff are sent through various methods, including BC Alerts (the College's emergency response system, which includes email, phone, and SMS text messaging). Please review your contact information and update as needed Broward.edu/BCAlert.

Online Placement Testing

The College now has in place an online option to assist individuals who must take a placement test but prefer to do so from home. For information on the remote testing process and scheduling, visit https://www.broward.edu/admissions/testing/Pages/Remote-Testing.

Personal Precautions:

While the College is taking every possible measure to safeguard the welfare of its students and employees, we recommend that you follow the practices provided by the CDC to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:

• Avoid handshaking and close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you are sick

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.