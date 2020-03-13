COVID-19 precautions: Universal Orlando to temporarily close on Sunday

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

MIAMI – Universal Studios announced on Thursday night the Universal Orlando Resort will close on Sunday.

Hourly employees will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

For more information about tickets or packages purchased, the company is asking customers to call 1-877-801-9720.

Here is the company’s statement:

Out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our nation’s preventive efforts, Universal Orlando Resort will temporarily close its theme parks.

The closure is effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. We anticipate remaining closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

We have created flexible programs for those guests who have booked travel packages or tickets with us. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720.

A core group of team members will continue to work on site. Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.