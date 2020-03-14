Florida National Guard gets green light to boost COVID-19 testing effort in Broward County

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the Florida National Guard the green light to boost the testing efforts in Broward County.

DeSantis announced the state will have enough kits to test 625,000 people for the respiratory illness. Broward County already has 2,500 tests.

"If we have National Guard support, they can help augment medical staff shortages, potentially expand resources and even potentially set up field medical clinics if that were needed to be the case,” DeSantis said Friday.