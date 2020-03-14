Florida woman dies after Asia trip, COVID-19 diagnosis in California

MIAMI – A Florida woman who traveled to Asia and was diagnosed with COVID-19 in California died, Florida Department of Health officials announced on Saturday. She was a 68-year-old Orange County resident.

The woman is the third Florida resident to die after being diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

Florida’s two other COVID-19 victims are also travel-related cases.

A 71-year-old man, who lived in Santa Rosa County, died after a voyage in a Nile River cruise. A 77-year-old woman, who lived in Lee County, died after a trip to the Dominican Republic.