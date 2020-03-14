Officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the global pandemic, the Florida Department of Health announced early Saturday morning there are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.

Epidemiologic field investigators are still searching for the cause of the new 37-year-old patient who was diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

Investigators reported the cases of the other two patients, a 59-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old man, have “a known history of exposure to COVID-19 associated with travel outside of Florida.”

On Friday, public health officials reported there were two travel-related cases involving two men, ages 73 and 74.

The Saturday morning DOH reports showed the positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida had surged to 83. Florida residents made up 70 of the cases. Six were Florida residents diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida and seven were non-Florida residents.