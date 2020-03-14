South Florida beaches packed despite coronavirus fears as spring break arrives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Spring break has arrived and South Florida beaches have been quite crowded.

Beachgoers on South Beach were greeted by a floating billboard, taken out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urging sunbathers to avoid contact with people who are sick.

Further north in Hollywood Beach, the crowds were out in full force despite coronavirus concerns.

Elsewhere, another busy Spring Break location, Gulfstream Park, held Saturday's scheduled horse racing schedule, with one minor difference.

The stands were empty.

Horse racing fans can still watch and place their bets on races, but they’ll have to see who crosses the finish line on TV or an app.

