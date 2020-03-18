Midtown barbershop owner stays open, clients stay away over COVID-19 fears

Jose “Shorty” Pichardo, the owner of Midtown Cuts barbershop, said he is doing his best to adapt to the restrictions that come with officials’ efforts to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control in South Florida.

On a typical day, Pichardo said he welcomes 10 to 11 customers. On Tuesday, he said it got down to five, as stylists like Natalia Cruz waited for clients at 3208 NE 2nd Ave.

“When you say social distancing, that means, everybody is staying at home, and we’re not making money ... we depend on our people to come in,” Cruz said adding, “What’s going to happen to the people who are self-employed like us.”

Katy Rodriguez, a nail technician at the barbershop, said she is not concerned about getting infected with the new coronavirus. Her concern: “How long is it going to take until we can come back to being normal again.”

Pichardo said he had one house call this week, but he said people are afraid to have guests who might be sick. Skyler Rodgers was at the barbershop to get a hair cut.

“I’m concerned but I’m being really careful and cautious,” Rodgers said. “I’m glad that he has gloves on. I washed my hands when I got here. I am going to wash my hands when I’m gonna leave, as soon as I get home, I will wash my hands.”

Pichardo said he is “praying to God, everything comes back to normal.”