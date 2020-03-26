Brightline trains suspending service in South Florida amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI – Florida's new high-speed train service is hitting the brakes.

Brightline is temporarily suspending all train services in South Florida to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Brightline's services run between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The final departure left from Miami early Wednesday evening.

Brightline's parent company, Virgin Trains USA, said it laid off 250 of its workers.

However, construction employees will remain employed, to continue work on the track between Orlando and West Palm Beach.