Coronavirus: Broward Health seeking donations and medical supplies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Health is asking for the public’s help as it treats patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broward Health Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund and is seeking donations of N95 and surgical masks, face shields, gloves and isolation gowns.

“Our caregivers have a passion for caring, and now we’re asking the public to show their passion for caring for them,” said Bill Diggs, the foundation’s president. “During this global health crisis, we need our community to help us secure the medical supplies that caregivers need to safely care for patients suffering from COVID-19.”

The foundation has also requested iPads that could be used for isolated patients to communicate with friends and family.

The Broward County Medical Association is also looking for volunteers with medical degrees or related backgrounds to assist as more people are hospitalized.

“We’re looking for doctors, nurses, technicians, administrative assistants or other medical practitioners,” Dr. Warren Sturman said.

Broward County had 505 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the latest update from the Florida Department of Health on Thursday night, second-most in the state.

Broward Health said monetary gifts can be made online at BrowardHealthFoundation.org, by phone at 954-712-3980 or by mail accompanied with the donation form available on the foundation’s website. The foundation is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment. For more information about in-kind gifts, call 954-712-3980 or email BHFoundation@browardhealth.org.

“Gifts of all sizes are welcome,” Diggs said, “and will make a tremendous difference as we unite to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ALSO SEE: Broward issues ‘shelter in place’ order. Here’s what that means.