Coronavirus: Broward County issues ‘shelter in place’ order

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County is urging its residents to remain at home and only leave for essential reasons, which include food, work and exercise that complies with social distancing guidelines.

Broward’s “Shelter-in-Place: Safer at Home” policy to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus is similar to what several municipalities in Miami-Dade County have enacted, and it builds on the order earlier this week that closed non-essential businesses in Broward.

It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

“This is something that can be uniform for our 31 municipalities,” Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine told the Sun Sentinel. “Anything we can to do to flatten the curve … is imperative in my opinion.”

The emergency order issued by Broward Administrator Bertha Henry also updates what the county defines as “essential businesses” and “essential employees.” To read the full order, click here.

Broward had 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of the 11 a.m. update from the Florida Department of Health. Only Miami-Dade County has more cases in the state (616).