HIALEAH, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Tri-Rail train Friday morning in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the 2500 block of East 11th Avenue at 7:45 a.m. as a tarp was placed over the victim’s body.

Hialeah police said the victim’s gender and identity were not immediately known.

No other details were immediately released.