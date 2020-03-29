WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from the White House.
The video can be seen below:
President Trump COVID-19 Task Force update Sunday
WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from the White House. Press briefing is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, March 29, 2020
