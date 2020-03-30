Another resident, employee test positive for coronavirus at Hollywood assisted living facility

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Another resident and employee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood in Broward County, the facility notified residents in a letter.

The facility said they immediately notified the Broward County Health Department over the weekend.

According to the letter, the resident was admitted to a hospital on Saturday where they were tested for COVID-19.

The employee was tested for the virus by her physician.

A resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last Wednesday remains in the hospital, according to the letter.

The facility vowed to “continue working closely with local health officials in Broward County to promote a safe and healthy environment for all of our residents and team members.”

According to a report by the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 50 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in the state. The state agency isn’t identifying the facilities. It’s unclear how many residents at long-term care facilities in the state have died of COVID-19, but the the hardest hit has been Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale.