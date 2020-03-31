78ºF

City of Miami mayor to discuss efforts to combat coronavirus, share personal experience

Mayor Francis Suarez released from quarantine Monday

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a virtual press conference Tuesday morning to update the community on the city’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic, as well as share his personal experience after testing positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago.

Suarez has since tested negative for the virus two consecutive times and his quarantine ended on Monday.

Suarez began self-quarantining after attending an event in Miami where a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for COVID-19 was present. After one day in self-quarantine, his office confirmed that Suarez had tested positive for the virus.

