City of Miami mayor to discuss efforts to combat coronavirus, share personal experience

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a virtual press conference Tuesday morning to update the community on the city’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic, as well as share his personal experience after testing positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago.

Suarez has since tested negative for the virus two consecutive times and his quarantine ended on Monday.

Suarez began self-quarantining after attending an event in Miami where a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for COVID-19 was present. After one day in self-quarantine, his office confirmed that Suarez had tested positive for the virus.