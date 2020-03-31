Police searching for 3 suspects after Miami woman is robbed of $10k in cash

MIAMI – City of Miami police officers are investigating the robbery of $10,000 from a woman who had just withdrew it from a bank.

According to City of Miami Police Department Robbery Detectives, the victim took the money from the Bank of American located at 3211 Grand Avenue on Friday, March 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

After arriving at her home, the woman's purse was taken by a suspect who was seen on surveillance video exiting the rear of a white pickup truck.

After snatching her purse from behind, the suspect fled on foot, exiting the apartment complex's parking lot.

The victim chased him and observed him enter a second vehicle; a newer model black pickup truck.

Authorities note that the circumstances surrounding the incident indicate the victim was being followed.

Police are searching for three suspects, and their descriptions are as follows, per Miami PD:

Suspect 1: Black male, possibly in his 20’s, short black fade. Last seen wearing what appeared to be a mechanic shirt with long blue pants.

Suspect 2: Driver of white pick-up truck. Black male, short hair-cut. Last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

Suspect 3: Driver of black pick-up truck. Description unavailable.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.