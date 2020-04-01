Fire at Miami Gardens home sends 6 children to hospital

MIAMI GAREDENS, Fla. – A total of seven people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a Miami Gardens home.

Authorities say six of those seven people are children, one of which is an infant.

Four of the victims were resuscitated on scene, but all were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Gardens police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers were seen at the home, which has heavy smoke damage.

“We had heavy smoke showing from multiple sides of the structure,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah. “We also encountered a child that had broken a window and attempted to self-evacuate.”

The 864 square foot home is located at 2420 Northwest 159th Street in Bunch Park, in Miami Gardens.

Local 10 News learned that three people had to be airlifted to the hospital, and two of them were in critical condition.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire told Local 10 News that family members were breaking windows, trying to get everyone out of the burning home.

It is believed that the fire may have started in the front of the home, which is why those inside were trapped.