New coronavirus testing site to open in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site is scheduled to open in the coming days in the city of Hialeah, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday.

"After weeks of making the argument for the City of Hialeah, which is the sixth-largest city in the State of Florida, and its need of a testing site to serve its residents, especially our elderly population, I am happy to see that Governor DeSantis has made this decision,” Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said in a statement. “This will be a great help to our city in the fight against the coronavirus.”

One testing site in Hialeah is already open at Larkin Community Hospital.

Hialeah officials are expected to release more information about the newest location on Wednesday.