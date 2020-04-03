Commissioners report 1st coronavirus death in Monroe County
MIAMI – A 55-year-old man is the first to die in Monroe County of COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, commissioners announced on Thursday evening.
The man had an underlying health condition. It’s unclear if the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has confirmed the case.
Commissioners did say the man’s death was not included in the Florida Department of Health data. Monroe County remains closed to tourists.
