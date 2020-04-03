74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

74ºF

Local News

Commissioners report 1st coronavirus death in Monroe County

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Monroe County, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic, Health, Florida Keys
This aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, shows a checkpoint at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, Friday, March 27, 2020, near Key Largo, Fla. The Keys have been temporarily closed to visitors and non-residents since March 22, because of the coronavirus crisis. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
This aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, shows a checkpoint at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, Friday, March 27, 2020, near Key Largo, Fla. The Keys have been temporarily closed to visitors and non-residents since March 22, because of the coronavirus crisis. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MIAMI – A 55-year-old man is the first to die in Monroe County of COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, commissioners announced on Thursday evening.

The man had an underlying health condition. It’s unclear if the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has confirmed the case.

Commissioners did say the man’s death was not included in the Florida Department of Health data. Monroe County remains closed to tourists.

Authorities set up 2 checkpoints to prevent tourists from going to Florida Keys
Authorities set up 2 checkpoints to prevent tourists from going to Florida Keys

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: