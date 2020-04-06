Nominate a coronavirus front-line hero to win a Hyundai Sonata on Memorial Day

MIAMI – Do you know a hero fighting the coronavirus in the front lines?

The National Salute to America’s Heroes is asking for nominations in three categories: Healthcare, First Responder and Unsung Community Heros.

Hyundai will be surprising them with a 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan to four heroes on Memorial Day.

Here is where to submit the nominations >

Local 10 News is not affiliated with this contest. It stems from the cancelation of this year’s Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach.