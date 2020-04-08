Coronavirus pandemic creates growing desperation as unemployment continues to rise

There is a growing desperation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From long food lines to unemployment claims, it's clear that thousands of South Florida families are struggling.

With each day that goes by, the domino effect reaches more and more people; increasing job loss, dwindling bank accounts and social safety nets struggling under the demand.

Last week alone, more than 6.5 million people across the country filed for unemployment, with the nationwide rate projected to hit 15% by June, inching toward the record of 24.9% that was set in 1933, during the Great Depression.