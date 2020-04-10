Coronavirus: Hospitalized Zaandam crew member dies

MIAMI, Fla. – A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died.

A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19.

His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four. A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending weeks at sea rejected by South American ports.

The Zaandam and Rotterdam docked at Port Everglades last Thursday afternoon. Thirteen gravely sick passengers and the one crew member were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Larkin Community Hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced the extension of a “no sail order” for all cruise ships."

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health