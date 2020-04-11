Balcony bingo games a sign of the times as coronavirus stay-at-home orders continue

SUNRISE, Fla. – With stay-at-home orders in place, South Florida residents may be running out of ideas to keep themselves and their children entertained.

Local artist Romero Britto has now teamed up with the Miami Children's Museum to offer some fun art projects for the family, and that's not the only creativity seen in the community.

"It’s all about love," Britto said.

The program, called Museum at Home, provides art projects through the Miami Children's Museum website and social media accounts.

"It is really important at a time like this," Britto said.

Inside their homes, children will be able to try Britto's ideas and other fun virtual activities for kids.

Britto also has offered a downloadable Easter coloring book, which can be found here.

But in South Florida, it’s not just the kids looking for fun.

A fun event at the Sunrise Lakes community has now become known as Balcony Bingo.

Residents come to their screened patio or back window. In the grass, Laurie Holbach, a member of the social committee for the building, calls out the numbers.

One by one residents start checking off their cards until that moment when finally some can yell bingo.

The prizes are keeping with the times; from wipes and hand sanitizer, to the grand prize. A 6-roll package of toilet paper.