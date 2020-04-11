83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Broward Rep. Kristin Jacobs dies after battle with colon cancer

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Politics, Broward County
photo

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida State Rep. Kristin Jacobs died early Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer.

She was 60 years old.

Jacobs served Broward County for over two decades as a commissioner and mayor.

She was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2014.

She was a known advocate for the environment.

The Coconut Creek resident was originally from San Diego, CA, and had three children and three grandchildren.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a statement following Jacobs' death, which read, in part:

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Representative Kristin Jacobs. She was a friend, a tireless advocate for Florida and leaves behind a legacy of protecting out environment and waterways.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: