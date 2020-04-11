Broward Rep. Kristin Jacobs dies after battle with colon cancer
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida State Rep. Kristin Jacobs died early Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer.
She was 60 years old.
Jacobs served Broward County for over two decades as a commissioner and mayor.
She was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2014.
She was a known advocate for the environment.
The Coconut Creek resident was originally from San Diego, CA, and had three children and three grandchildren.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a statement following Jacobs' death, which read, in part:
“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Representative Kristin Jacobs. She was a friend, a tireless advocate for Florida and leaves behind a legacy of protecting out environment and waterways.”
