Broward Rep. Kristin Jacobs dies after battle with colon cancer

Published: April 11, 2020, 11:02 am Updated: April 11, 2020, 11:30 am

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida State Rep. Kristin Jacobs died early Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer.

She was 60 years old.

Jacobs served Broward County for over two decades as a commissioner and mayor.

She was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2014.

She was a known advocate for the environment.

The Coconut Creek resident was originally from San Diego, CA, and had three children and three grandchildren.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a statement following Jacobs' death, which read, in part:

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Representative Kristin Jacobs. She was a friend, a tireless advocate for Florida and leaves behind a legacy of protecting out environment and waterways.”