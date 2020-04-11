Miami-Dade Corrections confirms positive coronavirus tests for 40 employees

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation has updated its number of coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade Correcrtions has confirmed that 40 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, a total of 291 employees have been tested for COVID-19, with 155 of those tests coming back negative.

Results are pending on an additional 96 tests.

On Friday, it was announced that one inmate had tested positive for COVID-19, though it was not known which facility the inmate is located at.