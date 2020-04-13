Healthcare worker got coronavirus, her children did, too

WESTON, Fla. – Marjorie Surin, a health-care worker, is home after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

"Thank you so much for everybody's prayers," she said.

Surin, 44, said she thought she was just exhausted from working long hours, treating those with COVID-19 at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

"I could’ve called out, but I’m like ‘no’ these patients need me so I have to be at work.”

Her children told her they thought she might have coronavirus. She took her temperature and it was 101.7 degrees, which was scary, she said, because she suffers from asthma.

Her son rushed her to the nearest hospital at Imperial Point — where both tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized.

"I'm like, this can't be happening. If it wasn’t for my kids I didn’t want to live anymore."

Her son, Jackson Herisse, said he never experienced so much pain in his life.

Both Surin and her son are home from the hospital. Her two other children are also sick.

The single mom and sole provider for the family wants to remind healthcare workers to take care of themselves.

"If you feel symptoms don’t wait," advises Surin. "Don’t wait because this is a life or death situation."

There is an effort to raise funds to help Surin and her family pay for expenses while she is out of work.

[GoFundMe page: Support Health Care Worker Marjorie Thru COVID-19]