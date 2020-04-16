Residents of Miami neighborhood fearful of armed assailants on alleged crime spree

MIAMI – A Miami man was robbed at gunpoint in front of his own home, and police believe he wasn't the only victim targeted by these dangerous criminals.

Ryan Pyles explained that it was as fast as it was frightening.

"They had the gun actually to my head through the glass," he said. "They ran up to the gate and then stuck their guns through and threatened to kill me if I didn’t give them everything that I had."

Two men, one armed, took Ryan's wallet, his phone and the keys to his car; a silver and black 2019 Jeep Compass.

"I just got it like three weeks ago too," he said of the Jeep.

The terrifying heist is part of an alleged crime spree along Northeast 44th Street in Miami, with the crimes taking place overnight.

Surveillance video captures a man police think may be part of an armed robbery crime spree that struck a Miami neighborhood. (WPLG)

The men, who are said to be the same in video surveillance, first creeping towards a home to peak through the window.

Later, they appear to use a clicker device to open and break into an SUV, rummaging through.

Neighbors have been left in fear, wondering if the financial crisis unleashed on many by the COVID-19 pandemic is behind this neighborhood crime spree.

Anyone who thinks they recognize anyone in the video footage or that may have information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.