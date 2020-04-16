Third coronavirus death reported at Pompano Beach adult living facility

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A third person who lived the Court at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach has died from COVID-19, according to a letter sent to residents.

Local 10 has obtained the letter sent by Executive Director Manuela Gironelle to residents, which reported that a skilled nursing resident was “transferred to the hospital and tested positive. We were later notified that, sadly, this dear resident passed away this afternoon.”

This follows news of two other deaths Tuesday.

The website of Five Star Senior Living, which runs the facility, says precautions are being taken.

Another letter obtained by Local 10, sent to aides working at Palm Aire, mandates the use of Personal Protective Equipment. Aides are also required to log their movements in and around the residences, according to the letter.

In a news conference Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said more testing should be done at senior facilities.

“We are not going to let out foot off the gas with the assisted living facilities and the nursing homes. It’s by far the most risky population here,” DeSantis said.

Late Wednesday evening, The Court at Palm Aire sent a statement to Local 10 news in which it confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

As part of our ongoing commitment to keeping residents and their families informed on the status of COVID-19 at The Court at Palm Aire, today we can confirm that we have been notified of two new positive cases within the community. An assisted living resident was hospitalized on April 13 and subsequently tested positive for the virus. This individual remains in the hospital under quarantine at this time and is receiving appropriate medical support.

It is with sorrow that we also confirm that one of our dear skilled nursing residents passed away on April 14 due to complications related to COVID-19. This resident had been transferred to the hospital where they were subsequently diagnosed with the virus. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time, and we are committed to helping members of our community heal from this loss.

Safeguarding the health and safety of our Palm Aire family remains our absolute priority while we navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Our dedicated professionals are diligently monitoring all residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including regular temperature checks, and we continue to work closely with health officials in Pompano Beach and follow all recommended guidelines to mitigate further transmission of the virus.

We thank our residents, their families and team members for their support, understanding and patience as we work together during this difficult time.