While police chief investigated, Town of Davie announces acting chief

DAVIE, Fla. – The former police chief of the Town of Davie will be acting police chief while an investigation continues into alleged remarks made by Davie Police Chief Dale Engle.

Patrick Lynn, who served as Davie’s Police Chief for almost 10 years before he retired in 2017, was named acting police chief Thursday by Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack.

Engle is on paid administrative while allegations brought forward by the Fraternal Order of Police against are being investigated.

The allegations against Engle came from an incident laid out in a letter, sent on April 11, 2020, to Lemack from the Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, Inc., Labor Council Committee.

The letter stated that Engle had been approached by officers and service aides who inquired about safety protocols and protections regarding the coronavirus.

Engle allegedly “berated them.” He then went on to "yell about a '...backstory’ which proclaimed that Deputy Shannon Bennett contracted and died from the coronavirus because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual ‘sexual’ events.”

Bennett, 39, a 12-year veteran deputy at the Broward Sheriff’s Office died on April 3 from complications of COVID-19.

In announcing the temporary appointment, Lemack stated that Lynn’s 35 years of experience will “ensure the seamless continuity of the agency’s operations.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said that Engle does deserve due process and there will be an investigation. The Town of Davie said they will engage outside counsel to conduct the investigation.

