Woman arrested in Miami transit-uniform liquor store thefts

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police have arrested a woman who they say stole from at least two liquor stores while dressed as a transit worker.

Lanisha Lucille Bullard, 37, has been charged with two counts of petit theft.

A woman wearing what appeared to be a Miami-Dade transit worker’s uniform had been caught on surveillance video stuffing bottles inside her clothing and walking out of the store without paying.

Police say she stole a series of items valued at $95.97 from Jensen’s Liquor Store at 1449 N.W. 17 Avenue at about 4:45 on April 8, then about 15 minutes later stole $226.97 worth of items from Miami Liquor Store at 2159 N.W. 7 Street.

A witness identified Bullard out of a photographic lineup, cops say.

When arrested, Bullard told investigators that she is not a Miami-Dade County employee and was using the jacket of a deceased family member, according to an arrest affidavit.

The day before those two Miami thefts, surveillance video at a Hialeah liquor store showed what looks to be the same woman, wearing the same uniform, sneaking a bottle off a shelf.

