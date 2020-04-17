A different kind of bar bill helps laid-off employees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Cash that decorated the wall at a popular spot in Fort Lauderdale is now going into the pockets of its employees.

For the past nine years, patrons of Hott Leggz on East Commercial Boulevard, have been writing notes on bills and stapling them to the walls and ceilings as momentos of their time, and money, spent at the sports bar and restaurant.

But when the restaurant shut down in March because of the coronavirus crisis, the owners had to lay off nearly all their employees. That’s when they decided to take down the bills, one by one and donate them to the staff.

“We understand it isn’t a huge chunk of money, but we think it’ll help. If it’s for a day, a week or a month, whatever it would be,” said Ky Novak, co-owner of Hott Legzz.

The pub was able to unstaple about $10,000. They plan to restart the tradition when they reopen to customers after the shutdown is over.