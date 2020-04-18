Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has plan to re-open the county amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez discussed plans to get businesses back open.

Gimenez revealed new details about the phases of reopening a big part of South Florida.

"We need to start thinking about how we’re going to open up, and do it in a way that limits the spread of the virus," Gimenez said.

Gimenez says he’s working on a new normal, creating task forces to restart our local hospitality, retail and restaurant industries.

He says a task force for open spaces has already been created, and that places like parks and beaches will be some of the first places to re-open.

Gimenez said he saw the scenes of mask-less beachgoers defying social distancing guidelines in Jacksonville, but said he believes open spaces in Miami-Dade will be opened safely.

"When we reopen, it’ll be in a safe manner," he said. "Yes, I saw the images (in Jacksonville) but I think we need to move forward. You’ll see something sooner rather than later. Our open spaces are something we need to do."

Gimenez added that he's counting on the residents of Miami-Dade County to cooperate with the process.

“We’re all good, law abiding citizens, and we don’t need to be punished for the actions of a few,” he said.