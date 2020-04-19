Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis releases list of long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While addressing the state on Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the release of a much-anticipated list.

It names the long-term care facilities across the state that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The list doesn't give specifics, but names more than 300 facilities in 45 counties that have residents or staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In Miami-Dade County, 54 facilities were listed.

Broward County had 39 facilities on the list, while Palm Beach County had 36. There were none on the list from Monroe County.

To see the full list, click here.