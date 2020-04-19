Group called Liberate South Florida protest stay-at-home orders

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The nationwide push to reopen the economy makes its way to South Florida. The group, which calls itself Liberate South Florida, started their demonstration in Miami-Dade and Broward counties eventually making their way to Palm Beach county. Their name is a reference to President Donald Trump’s recent tweets, “Liberate Minnesota,” "Liberate Michigan and “Liberate Virginia,” which sparked small protests in a handful of states.

Health experts are still urging people to maintain social distancing and stay home if there is not a definite need to be out. But there are some who say that they want the state back open and they are willing to deal with the risk.

More than two dozen cars gathered in the parking lot of Oakwood Plaza shopping center Sunday. They had signs and messages in their car windows that read "End the Shutdown," "All Jobs are Essential" and "Honk for Freedom."

The group is calling on state, county and city leaders to re-open South Florida. "We need to reopen the state," Rachel Cohen, a Hollywood resident, said. "We need to be clear about the devastating effects that the statewide safer-at-home orders are having on citizens right now. The group was part of a tri-county caravan that were headed to Delray Beach

"Any job that puts food on the table for a Florida family is an essential job," Cohen said.

While state and local leaders have shut down non-essential businesses, beaches and open spaces as COVID-19 testing continues, the group says they should be given the freedom to make their own choices, at their own risk.

"We can try to be away of a lot of the parameters that are in play and make wise, smart decisions and not only be driven by fear," Hollywood resident Yishi Cohen said.

As the group of unemployed, struggling business owners, parents and self-proclaimed freedom fighters made their way to Delray Beach, their hope is that the shutdown will be lifted. They want to be allowed to make their own health choices despite what is now being recommended by health experts.

"Someone with a pre-existing condition that is not comfortable going back to work right now, then they should have that liberty, have that freedom to have that option," Cohen said.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade counties do remain shut down. However, Officials are saying when they do begin to open things up, it will be a gradual process. They will likely begin with parks and open spaces like beaches, but there is no timeline as to when that will happen.