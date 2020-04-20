Couple married for 64 years die hours apart after contracting coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Nearly 800 people have died in Florida from the novel coronavirus.

Among the victims, a couple who had been married for 64 years.

They became sick and died just hours apart.

Anyone who knew Arline and Jerry Polinsky knows that the couple absolutely kept their love story going despite being inside an ICU room at Memorial Regional Hospital.

"We were able to see mommy and daddy in side by side beds," said daughter Nancy Polinsky. "They weren’t (just) in the same room, they were side by side."

Jerry was 89 years old when he died; Arline was 86.

Their daughters were watching on an iPad, thanks to a nurse.

"Daddy..even though he seemed to be sleeping or unconscious, we weren’t sure," said Nancy. "He was holding mommy’s hand and rubbing her hand with his thumbs, so we knew he was consciously aware that was mommy's hand. It brought tears to my eyes."

"It really gave me a sense of comfort and peace, knowing that they were hand in hand together, and I was OK what was going to happen from there," said daughter Joanna Berens.

Jerry died first. His both was being wheeled out of the hospital room when a nurse heard Arline say two words.

"One of them was 'Jerry', the other was 'together' and shortly after that, mommy passed," said Nancy.

"It truly was a love story until the end," said Joanna.

WATCH: Arline and Jerry’s 60th Anniversary Tribute Video

Both were residents at 5 Star Premiere Residences in Hollywood.

Jerry was taken to the hospital for a fall. He got a fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine days later, Arline was taken to the hospital with fever, and also tested positive.

"They lived for each other, said Nancy. "They were devoted to each other and the fact that they died so close to one another, and that neither one had to live without the other, is a blessing."

A funeral was held last week, with very few people in a room, and an iPad filming for others to watch from home.