Broward discusses reopening boating, parks and golf

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Broward County plans to reopen in phases, Mayor Dale Holness emphasized Tuesday the importance of being on the same page with neighboring counties.

The discussion in Broward is essentially following Miami-Dade County’s lead on first assessing the reopening of boat ramps, parks and golf courses.

“We need to make sure we have our health professionals in lockstep with us,” County Administrator Bertha Henry said during Tuesday morning’s Broward County Commission meeting.

Like Miami-Dade’s recommendation, at the reopening of parks, social distancing would be enforced and walking paths would be one-way sidewalks. Pools would stay closed.

Golf course and boat ramp rules would also be modified to accommodate social distancing and prohibit groups of more than 10 from gathering.

Holness emphasized that the key to a safe reopening lies in people knowing if they’re sick, or knowing if they have the antibodies to fight the sickness.

“There’s a tremendous sentiment also that we ought to have robust testing,” the Broward mayor said.

Holness is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ task force working on plans to reopen the state, along with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.

No dates or rules for reopening have been finalized yet.