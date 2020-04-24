3 men injured during Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three men were injured during a Thursday night shooting in Fort. Lauderdale.

Detectives were investigating the shooting at 844 NW 10 Terr. The area’s businesses include the One Stop Shop convenience store and the 3B Car Care auto body shop.

According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, paramedics took the three men injured to Broward Health. She said one victim was a trauma alert.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.