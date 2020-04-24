91ºF

Funeral service held for Dillard High School football coach Eddie Frasier

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Family and friends held a service on Friday in Broward for Eddie Frasier, a beloved high school football coach.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A few dozen people were allowed to attend the funeral service of Dillard High School football coach Eddie Frasier on Friday in Broward.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the social distancing guidelines limited the number of attendees at the Elijah Bell’s Worship Center in Lauderdale Lakes. Frasier died April 13. He was 34.

The three-hour tribute at 3750 N. State Rd. 7 is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

