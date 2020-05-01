Doral officer injured in single-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Doral Police Department officer was on his way home when he crashed on Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

The officer was on Northwest 41st Street traveling towards the on-ramp to the Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes when the crash happened, police said.

Law enforcement personnel from Doral, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police Department responded. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the officer to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police said. The officer was in stable condition, police said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.