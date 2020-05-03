83ºF

WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks from Daytona Beach on COVID-19 pandemic

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a COVID-19 news conference Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The full video can be seen below:

DeSantis COVID-19 Presser - Sunday

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, May 3, 2020

