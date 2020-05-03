WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks from Daytona Beach on COVID-19 pandemic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
The full video can be seen below:
DeSantis COVID-19 Presser - Sunday
WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Sunday, May 3, 2020
