Private funeral held for Miami Dolphins’ Hall of Fame coach Don Shula

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The family of the legendary coach Don Shula held a private service on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. There was a procession from Miami Beach to Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.

Shula, who with 347 career wins had more than any other NFL coach in history, died on Monday at his Indian Creek home. He was 90.

Shula was most loved in South Florida for coaching the 1972 Miami Dolphins to a perfect 17-0 record season.

He was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio. He joined the NFL as a defensive back in 1951. For seven years, he played with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington.

After 26 years of coaching the Miami Dolphins, he retired in 1996. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 1997. His health began to deteriorate after he underwent a heart procedure in 2016.

Shula is survived by his wife Mary Anne Stephens, eight children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

