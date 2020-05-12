Broward commissioners discuss possible Monday reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry told commissioners Tuesday there is a consensus among the county’s 31 municipalities to begin Phase 1 reopening on Monday.

Henry made the announcement during a commission’s workshop meeting that is ongoing Tuesday afternoon. Henry told commissioners she still has to “tweak” the county-wide guidelines.

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry answered commissioners' questions on Tuesday about reopening plans. (Broward County)

“We need to let the public know that just because businesses are reopening it’s not back to normal,” said District 5 Commissioner Steve Geller, who was sworn in as vice mayor in November.

District 3 Commissioner Michael Udine and District 4 Commissioner Lamar Fisher said they want the guidelines to be flexible.

“I don’t understand why we can’t open beaches for exercise-swimming, walking, snorkeling," Fisher said.

Udine said restaurants should be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who did not participate in the meeting, said the city is considering allowing restaurants to reopen with a limited 15 to 25% capacity.

When Palm Beach County reopened May 11, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said local entrepreneurs were more eager to reopen, but he said the reluctancy comes from a need for more testing.

For more information about local restrictions, call the Broward County COVID-19 Hotline at 954-357-9500 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

This is a developing story.