Broward commissioners discuss possible Monday reopening
Broward admin: 31 municipalities agree to start reopening Monday with coronavirus pandemic restrictions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry told commissioners Tuesday there is a consensus among the county’s 31 municipalities to begin Phase 1 reopening on Monday.
Henry made the announcement during a commission’s workshop meeting that is ongoing Tuesday afternoon. Henry told commissioners she still has to “tweak” the county-wide guidelines.
“We need to let the public know that just because businesses are reopening it’s not back to normal,” said District 5 Commissioner Steve Geller, who was sworn in as vice mayor in November.
District 3 Commissioner Michael Udine and District 4 Commissioner Lamar Fisher said they want the guidelines to be flexible.
“I don’t understand why we can’t open beaches for exercise-swimming, walking, snorkeling," Fisher said.
Udine said restaurants should be allowed to open at 50% capacity.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who did not participate in the meeting, said the city is considering allowing restaurants to reopen with a limited 15 to 25% capacity.
When Palm Beach County reopened May 11, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said local entrepreneurs were more eager to reopen, but he said the reluctancy comes from a need for more testing.
For more information about local restrictions, call the Broward County COVID-19 Hotline at 954-357-9500 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
This is a developing story.
