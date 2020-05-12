Coronavirus in Florida: Local tourism marketing showing shift that encourages travel close to home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida's tourism industry has taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

As cities across the state reopen, there is a new campaign in the works that's intended to make people think about traveling closer to home, at least for now.

It’s no secret that restaurants and hotels, and so many other businesses have taken a hit.

Quarantine has been taxing, and many people are anxious to get out.

Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, and her team have been working around the clock.

They believe international travel will remain low for some time, but that creates other opportunities. They are marketing hotels and restaurants for people to drive to instead of flying.

Her team is pushing social media channels and showing what South Florida has to offer, while many remain home, daydreaming about the idea of staying at a beachfront hotel.

Ritter said they’re specifically focused on showcasing cleanliness, safety and caution; people have to feel secure to travel.

The CVB issued a survey for area businesses to fill out in order to tailor their recovery marketing plans.

